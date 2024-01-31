EU will deliver only 52% of promised ammunition to Ukraine by March - Borrell

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52130 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114592 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120339 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162565 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265522 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176469 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166764 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236076 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75971 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53509 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89114 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49407 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29309 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233355 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114592 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96766 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116605 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117296 views
EU will deliver only 52% of promised ammunition to Ukraine by March - Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32962 views

The EU expects Ukraine to receive only 52% of the planned 1 million rounds of ammunition by March, according to the latest figures.

The European Union expects to reach only 52% of its goal of delivering 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March this year, according to the latest figures compiled by the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

We discussed our ammunition initiative in detail. Based on the latest information received from Member States,...which continues to change on a daily basis, (...) I can say that from last March to now, to the beginning of this year, we have already delivered 330,000 rounds. (...) By March of this year, I expect this figure to increase by another 200,000, thus reaching 52% of the planned volume

- Borrell said following the meeting of EU defense ministers.

Ukraine is looking for different ways to get the necessary amount of ammunition - Kuleba31.01.24, 11:30 • 20581 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

