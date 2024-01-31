EU will deliver only 52% of promised ammunition to Ukraine by March - Borrell

The European Union expects to reach only 52% of its goal of delivering 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March this year, according to the latest figures compiled by the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

We discussed our ammunition initiative in detail. Based on the latest information received from Member States,...which continues to change on a daily basis, (...) I can say that from last March to now, to the beginning of this year, we have already delivered 330,000 rounds. (...) By March of this year, I expect this figure to increase by another 200,000, thus reaching 52% of the planned volume - Borrell said following the meeting of EU defense ministers.

