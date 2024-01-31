ukenru
Ukraine is looking for different ways to get the necessary amount of ammunition - Kuleba

Ukraine is looking for different ways to get the necessary amount of ammunition - Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20579 views

Ukraine is exploring various options for obtaining the necessary amount of ammunition for its armed forces, as they need more supplies to continue the fight against Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured that Ukraine is working on various options for obtaining the amount of ammunition needed for the Defense Forces. He said this in an interview with BBC Newsnight, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

"There is no situation that has no solution. If we don't get enough ammunition from one place, we are working on another place to get it from," Kuleba said. 

However, according to him, whatever the cost of supporting Ukraine for the partners, the cost of settling the world if Kyiv does not win will be much higher. 

"The EU is demonstrating its ability to make big decisions on its own, and that is good. We are also continuing to work with both parties in the US to make sure that the necessary decisions are made," the Foreign Minister also said. 

Earlier, UNN reported that the European Union countries will be able to transfer to Ukraine only about 600 thousand ammunition out of the promised million by March due to the state of defense production and fears of stockpile depletion. 

Ukraine needs more ammunition - Borrell31.01.24, 10:49 • 23886 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

