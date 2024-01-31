ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukraine needs more ammunition - Borrell

Ukraine needs more ammunition - Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23887 views

Ukraine needs more ammunition to defend itself against a Russian invasion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said before a meeting with EU defense ministers.

Ukraine needs more ammunition, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday before a meeting with EU defense ministers in Brussels, UNN reports .

Ukraine needs more ammunition

- said the head of EU diplomacy.

According to him, the meeting will be attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov via video conference, and then the EU ministers, chaired by Borrell, will "discuss our support.

He added that there will be a ministerial-only session, given the confidentiality of what is being discussed, noting that there is a need for "a clear understanding of where we are in terms of ammunition supply.

He pointed out that the ministers will help with an accurate understanding of what has been done, what is being done, what is planned to be done, "so that we have a clear understanding of what needs to be done together to meet Ukraine's needs and achieve the goal we have set.

"It is important to clarify the situation and know where we are, where we will be by March, by the end of the year," the EU diplomat emphasized.

On social networking site X, Borrell said that the informal meeting of EU defense ministers today would have three main issues on the agenda:

1) EU military support for Ukraine

2) Defense readiness: we need to strengthen the EU defense industry

3) security challenges in the Red Sea, Sahel and Gulf of Guinea

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities23.01.24, 16:00 • 24990 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
sahelSahel
red-seaRed Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
brusselsBrussels
rustem-umierovRustem Umerov
ukraineUkraine

