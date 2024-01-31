Ukraine needs more ammunition - Borrell

Ukraine needs more ammunition, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday before a meeting with EU defense ministers in Brussels, UNN reports .

According to him, the meeting will be attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov via video conference, and then the EU ministers, chaired by Borrell, will "discuss our support.

He added that there will be a ministerial-only session, given the confidentiality of what is being discussed, noting that there is a need for "a clear understanding of where we are in terms of ammunition supply.

He pointed out that the ministers will help with an accurate understanding of what has been done, what is being done, what is planned to be done, "so that we have a clear understanding of what needs to be done together to meet Ukraine's needs and achieve the goal we have set.

"It is important to clarify the situation and know where we are, where we will be by March, by the end of the year," the EU diplomat emphasized.

On social networking site X, Borrell said that the informal meeting of EU defense ministers today would have three main issues on the agenda:

1) EU military support for Ukraine

2) Defense readiness: we need to strengthen the EU defense industry

3) security challenges in the Red Sea, Sahel and Gulf of Guinea

