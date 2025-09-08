$41.220.13
Advertisement
UNN Lite
EU "turned the page" in relations with Trump: European Council President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

European Council President António Costa stated that the EU and Donald Trump have stabilized relations. This happened after agreements on defense spending, trade, and cooperation on Ukraine.

EU "turned the page" in relations with Trump: European Council President

The Head of the European Council, António Costa, stated that the EU and US President Donald Trump "turned a new page" in their previously unstable relations after agreements were reached on defense spending and trade, as well as cooperation on the future of Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Trump returned to power claiming that the EU was created to "rip off" the US, and criticizing Europe for freeloading on US defense support and aid to Ukraine, but in recent weeks he has expressed praise for European leaders and his relations with Brussels.

If you look at the situation nine months ago, in January, everyone was very scared, especially regarding our relations with the United States. Over the past nine months, we have managed to stabilize transatlantic relations. If you recall his first statements about the European Union, it seems like it was 10 years ago. But now I think we have turned that page and now we need to develop this new stability and look forward to continuing our relations with the United States.

- Costa stated.

Recall

The European Union concluded an agreement with the US, under which it will fully pay for military equipment that Washington will send to the EU. A significant part of this weaponry will be distributed to Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
Financial Times
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine