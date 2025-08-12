EU to launch digital border control in October: what will change for travelers

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 5986 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7592 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12730 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28046 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29894 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35009 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22455 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17074 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13940 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14931 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 5988 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28049 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29895 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35009 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30342 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30250 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 28991 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185655 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128515 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244513 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

EU to launch digital border control in October: what will change for travelers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

From October 12, the European Union is implementing a new digital Entry/Exit System (EES), which will replace passport stamping and add biometric registration. This innovation will affect hundreds of millions of tourists and business visitors from outside the EU.

EU to launch digital border control in October: what will change for travelers

After years of delays, the European Union is preparing to launch the "Entry/Exit System" (EES) on October 12 – a new digital border control mechanism that will replace passport stamping and add biometric registration. The innovation will affect hundreds of millions of tourists and business visitors from outside the EU. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The European Union is finalizing the last preparations for the launch of its large-scale digital border control reform. From October 12, the "Entry/Exit System" (EES) will come into force in the Schengen area countries, which will automate the recording of border crossings and replace traditional passport stamps.

The new system will cover citizens of non-EU countries who can stay in Schengen without a visa or with a short-stay visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. During the first entry, the traveler's biometric data will be entered into the database – fingerprints, facial photos, and information from travel documents. Subsequent trips within three years will only require a quick check of this data.

The EU promises that after the initial implementation phase, EES will speed up passport control, increase security, and help identify visa violators. At the same time, experts warn: queues at airports and land borders are possible in the first months.

Special attention was paid to routes between Great Britain and the EU. Eurostar and Eurotunnel passengers will undergo preliminary biometric registration before boarding. In Dover, special kiosks will be installed for motorists and bus passengers, and later travelers will be able to use a mobile application for self-registration.

The system will not operate in Ireland and Cyprus, which remain outside Schengen. Holders of EU residence permits and some other categories are also not required to register.

The introduction of EES is only the first stage of border digitalization. In 2026, ETIAS is planned to be launched – a system of preliminary online authorization for visa-free visitors, similar to the American ESTA.

Thus, in the coming years, travel to Europe for foreigners will become fully digital, and the passport stamp will finally become a thing of the past.

Recall

The European Commission announced that the new Entry/Exit System (EES) will start operating on October 12, 2025. It will gradually register data of third-country nationals, replacing passport stamps.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Republic of Ireland
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Cyprus