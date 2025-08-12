EU to launch digital border control in October: what will change for travelers

After years of delays, the European Union is preparing to launch the "Entry/Exit System" (EES) on October 12 – a new digital border control mechanism that will replace passport stamping and add biometric registration. The innovation will affect hundreds of millions of tourists and business visitors from outside the EU. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The European Union is finalizing the last preparations for the launch of its large-scale digital border control reform. From October 12, the "Entry/Exit System" (EES) will come into force in the Schengen area countries, which will automate the recording of border crossings and replace traditional passport stamps.

The new system will cover citizens of non-EU countries who can stay in Schengen without a visa or with a short-stay visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. During the first entry, the traveler's biometric data will be entered into the database – fingerprints, facial photos, and information from travel documents. Subsequent trips within three years will only require a quick check of this data.

The EU promises that after the initial implementation phase, EES will speed up passport control, increase security, and help identify visa violators. At the same time, experts warn: queues at airports and land borders are possible in the first months.

Special attention was paid to routes between Great Britain and the EU. Eurostar and Eurotunnel passengers will undergo preliminary biometric registration before boarding. In Dover, special kiosks will be installed for motorists and bus passengers, and later travelers will be able to use a mobile application for self-registration.

The system will not operate in Ireland and Cyprus, which remain outside Schengen. Holders of EU residence permits and some other categories are also not required to register.

The introduction of EES is only the first stage of border digitalization. In 2026, ETIAS is planned to be launched – a system of preliminary online authorization for visa-free visitors, similar to the American ESTA.

Thus, in the coming years, travel to Europe for foreigners will become fully digital, and the passport stamp will finally become a thing of the past.

Recall

