EU to allocate at least €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024 - Borrell

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51912 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114537 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265485 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236042 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75691 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53227 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 88795 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49005 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 28871 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265478 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221538 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233319 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96578 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99967 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116582 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117273 views
EU to allocate at least €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024 - Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118608 views

The EU will provide Ukraine with at least €21 billion in military aid in 2024. According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, in the first two years of the full-scale invasion, official Kyiv received 28 billion euros in aid.

Ukraine will receive at least 21 billion euros in military aid from the EU this year. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

"...I still don't have a full answer, but many member states have sent their comments, and I can say that at least in the 2024 budget, 21 billion euros will be allocated for military assistance to Ukraine. You can see the acceleration. In one year - at least, because there are still some member states that are waiting for consideration - 21 billion euros compared to 28 billion euros in the first two years," Borrell said.

EU to train additional 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Borrell31.01.24, 18:33 • 69749 views

Previously

Borrell reported that The European Union expects to reach only 52% of its goal of delivering 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March of this year, according to the latest figures compiled by the European Commission.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine

