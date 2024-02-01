EU to allocate at least €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024 - Borrell

Ukraine will receive at least 21 billion euros in military aid from the EU this year. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

"...I still don't have a full answer, but many member states have sent their comments, and I can say that at least in the 2024 budget, 21 billion euros will be allocated for military assistance to Ukraine. You can see the acceleration. In one year - at least, because there are still some member states that are waiting for consideration - 21 billion euros compared to 28 billion euros in the first two years," Borrell said.

Borrell reported that The European Union expects to reach only 52% of its goal of delivering 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March of this year, according to the latest figures compiled by the European Commission.