EU to train additional 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Borrell

EU countries plan to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in addition to the 40,000 already trained as part of a training mission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

We have almost reached the goal of 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained during our training mission... And today we have agreed to add another 20,000 soldiers, which will bring the total number of soldiers trained to 60,000. This figure of 60,000 will be reached by the end of the summer - Borrell said.

EU will deliver only 52% of promised ammunition to Ukraine by March - Borrell