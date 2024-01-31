EU to train additional 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Borrell

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114551 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120314 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162545 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265494 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166763 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148566 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

EU to train additional 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Borrell

EU to train additional 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69750 views

The EU has announced plans to train another 20,000 Ukrainian troops in addition to the 40,000 already trained, bringing the total to 60,000 by the end of the summer, according to EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

EU countries plan to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in addition to the 40,000 already trained as part of a training mission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

We have almost reached the goal of 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained during our training mission... And today we have agreed to add another 20,000 soldiers, which will bring the total number of soldiers trained to 60,000. This figure of 60,000 will be reached by the end of the summer

- Borrell said.

EU will deliver only 52% of promised ammunition to Ukraine by March - Borrell31.01.24, 18:15 • 32961 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

