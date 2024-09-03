EU reacts to Mongolia's decision to ignore ICC warrant for Putin's arrest

The European Union regrets that the Mongolian authorities decided to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's warrant for his arrest. This is stated in a statement by the spokesperson of the EU foreign policy service Peter Stano, reports UNN.

Details

The spokesperson noted that the EU took note of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar, despite the fact that Mongolia is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should have detained Putin on the warrant of the ICC prosecutor.

The EU regrets that Moldova, a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, has failed to comply with its obligations under it to execute the arrest warrant... The EU expresses its strongest support for efforts to ensure full accountability for war crimes and other serious crimes in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine - Stano said in a statement.

He noted that the EU supports the ICC prosecutor's investigations into the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war and calls on all countries party to the Rome Statute to cooperate fully in this regard.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.