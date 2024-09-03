EU reacts to Mongolia's decision to ignore ICC warrant for Putin's arrest

ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121398 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 124556 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203362 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 156247 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 154265 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 143554 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200757 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112503 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189193 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 105148 views

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57290 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 68156 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 40203 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 97880 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 76807 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203364 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200757 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189193 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 215816 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 203755 views
08:56 AM • 26592 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150989 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 150186 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 154210 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 145094 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18532 views

The EU regrets that Mongolia has welcomed Putin, ignoring the ICC's arrest warrant. The EU supports the ICC investigation into the Russian-Ukrainian war and calls on countries to cooperate.

The European Union regrets that the Mongolian authorities decided to host Russian President  Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's warrant for his arrest. This is stated in a statement by the spokesperson of the EU foreign policy service Peter Stano, reports UNN.

Details

The spokesperson noted that the EU took note of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar, despite the fact that Mongolia is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should have detained Putin on the warrant of the ICC prosecutor.

The EU regrets that Moldova, a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, has failed to comply with its obligations under it to execute the arrest warrant... The EU expresses its strongest support for efforts to ensure full accountability for war crimes and other serious crimes in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine

- Stano said in a statement.

He noted that the EU supports the ICC prosecutor's investigations into the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war and calls on all countries party to the Rome Statute to cooperate fully in this regard. 

Our hands are tied: Mongolia explains why Putin was not arrested03.09.24, 17:00 • 14281 view

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin. 

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

News of the World

