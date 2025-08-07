EU on US peace efforts: we welcome any pressure to ensure Russia's participation in negotiations and work towards a ceasefire

The European Union welcomes any efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated at a briefing in Brussels on August 7 by Anita Hipper, official representative of the EU foreign policy service, answering a question about plans within the framework of peace efforts announced by US President Donald Trump, after the meeting of US special representative Steve Witkoff with Putin, and the role of the EU, writes UNN.

"No one wants peace more than Ukraine and the EU. It is quite obvious that Russia is not interested in any peace as such, because we have seen this in their actions, not in their words," Hipper said.

Of course, we welcome any pressure when it comes to ensuring Russia's participation in negotiations, we welcome any work aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire - Hipper emphasized.

Hipper added that the EU supports Ukraine and works with all international partners so that Ukraine is "as strong as possible on the battlefield" and "can be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."

"We support a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and our commitments in this regard have not changed in any way," added European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.

After a visit to Moscow by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US president announced the possibility of a quick meeting with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Kremlin stated that the leaders of the US and Russia could meet in the coming days.