EU on US peace efforts: we welcome any pressure to ensure Russia's participation in negotiations and work towards a ceasefire

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18794 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21305 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52005 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68569 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59191 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39948 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43115 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55485 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55557 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 35751 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 34507 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 42500 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 3558 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 12194 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13171 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18807 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21324 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43817 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52029 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43709 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 115900 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 126369 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 118613 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 130208 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Coca-Cola
S-300 missile system

EU on US peace efforts: we welcome any pressure to ensure Russia's participation in negotiations and work towards a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The European Union welcomes any efforts for a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine. The EU supports Ukraine to be strong on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

EU on US peace efforts: we welcome any pressure to ensure Russia's participation in negotiations and work towards a ceasefire

The European Union welcomes any efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated at a briefing in Brussels on August 7 by Anita Hipper, official representative of the EU foreign policy service, answering a question about plans within the framework of peace efforts announced by US President Donald Trump, after the meeting of US special representative Steve Witkoff with Putin, and the role of the EU, writes UNN.

Details

"No one wants peace more than Ukraine and the EU. It is quite obvious that Russia is not interested in any peace as such, because we have seen this in their actions, not in their words," Hipper said.

Of course, we welcome any pressure when it comes to ensuring Russia's participation in negotiations, we welcome any work aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire

- Hipper emphasized.

Hipper added that the EU supports Ukraine and works with all international partners so that Ukraine is "as strong as possible on the battlefield" and "can be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."

"We support a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and our commitments in this regard have not changed in any way," added European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.

Addition

After a visit to Moscow by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US president announced the possibility of a quick meeting with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Kremlin stated that the leaders of the US and Russia could meet in the coming days.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine