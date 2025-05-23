EU market remains open for Ukrainian goods - Stefanishyna
Kyiv • UNN
According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine and the EU have started a dialogue on trade. The European Commission's decision on transitional measures for export is intermediate.
Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna reported that the European Union market remains open to Ukraine, there is no talk of any termination of trade, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Vice Prime Minister, Ukraine and the EU have started a dialogue on a long-term solution in the field of trade.
There is no question of terminating free trade: the EU market remains open to Ukrainian goods. We have agreed to work quickly and constructively to reach a long-term solution,
She also noted that the European Commission's decision to adopt a list of transitional measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU, which will take effect on June 6, 2025, after the expiration of the autonomous trade measures for Ukraine, is an interim one.
"This will avoid the worst-case scenario and achieve a sustainable solution within the free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Let us remind you
The Government of Ukraine is conducting negotiations with the EU on extending the mechanism that allows duty-free import of goods from Ukraine. The benefits were introduced for the period of martial law.
Earlier, it was reported that the EU is planning to introduce higher duties on Ukrainian imports, abolishing special trade measures. The new restrictions will affect, in particular, corn, sugar, honey and poultry.