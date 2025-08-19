EU leaders gathered for a video conference to discuss progress in peace efforts in Ukraine

$41.260.08
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 62 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4918 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 11069 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 14189 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 53649 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 48794 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 64710 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 83595 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 62919 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 44738 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 62 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4918 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 14189 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil
BFM TV
Starlink

EU leaders gathered for a video conference to discuss progress in peace efforts in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

European leaders held a video conference to discuss negotiations on Ukraine. Security guarantees, sanctions, and the return of abducted children were discussed.

EU leaders gathered for a video conference to discuss progress in peace efforts in Ukraine

EU leaders gathered for a video conference to discuss negotiations on Ukraine and the progress made in efforts for peace in Ukraine, said European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The video conference with members of the European Council to discuss negotiations on Ukraine began a few minutes ago. The EU firmly supports the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy

- emphasized Costa.

According to him, "Ukraine has been - and will remain - a priority on the leaders' agenda in the coming weeks and months, as we continue to support efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace." "As a first step, Russia must immediately cease the violence," Costa emphasized.

At today's European Council meeting, convened by the President of the European Council, we are discussing the progress made in our efforts for peace in Ukraine. In Washington, D.C., talks have progressed on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, an end to bloodshed, sanctions, and the return of abducted children. Our work and close cooperation continue

- indicated von der Leyen.

Earlier today, the "coalition of the willing" gathered for a meeting.

Zelenskyy after the Washington summit: we are already working on security guarantees, coordination will continue today19.08.25, 12:17 • 1742 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine