EU leaders gathered for a video conference to discuss progress in peace efforts in Ukraine

EU leaders gathered for a video conference to discuss negotiations on Ukraine and the progress made in efforts for peace in Ukraine, said European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The video conference with members of the European Council to discuss negotiations on Ukraine began a few minutes ago. The EU firmly supports the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy - emphasized Costa.

According to him, "Ukraine has been - and will remain - a priority on the leaders' agenda in the coming weeks and months, as we continue to support efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace." "As a first step, Russia must immediately cease the violence," Costa emphasized.

At today's European Council meeting, convened by the President of the European Council, we are discussing the progress made in our efforts for peace in Ukraine. In Washington, D.C., talks have progressed on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, an end to bloodshed, sanctions, and the return of abducted children. Our work and close cooperation continue - indicated von der Leyen.

Earlier today, the "coalition of the willing" gathered for a meeting.

