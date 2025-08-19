EU leaders gather for Ukraine discussions after Washington summit

EU leaders are meeting today via video conference to discuss the latest high-level meetings on Ukraine, the EU Council officially announced, writes UNN.

Details

"Given the latest developments regarding Ukraine and several recent high-level meetings, President Costa has convened a video conference of European Council members on Tuesday, August 19, at 13:00 CEST (14:00 Kyiv time)," reads the EU Council agenda.

Zelenskyy after the Washington summit: we are already working on security guarantees, coordination will continue today

"Together with the US, the EU will continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace that will protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe," said European Council President António Costa on August 18.