EU leaders gather for Ukraine discussions after Washington summit

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
10:33 AM • 1532 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 7292 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 40891 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 40563 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 57452 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 77089 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 57388 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 41760 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 43775 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 117484 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.9m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 34836 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 39460 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 54814 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 47236 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 49126 views
Publications
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 1534 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 7294 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 49439 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 55142 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 117487 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksandr Usyk
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 142 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 47522 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 35726 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 94000 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 84080 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil
COVID-19
United States dollar

EU leaders gather for Ukraine discussions after Washington summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The European Council is holding a video conference to discuss the latest high-level meetings on Ukraine. The EU, together with the US, seeks to achieve a lasting peace that will protect the security interests of Ukraine and Europe.

EU leaders gather for Ukraine discussions after Washington summit

EU leaders are meeting today via video conference to discuss the latest high-level meetings on Ukraine, the EU Council officially announced, writes UNN.

Details

"Given the latest developments regarding Ukraine and several recent high-level meetings, President Costa has convened a video conference of European Council members on Tuesday, August 19, at 13:00 CEST (14:00 Kyiv time)," reads the EU Council agenda.

Zelenskyy after the Washington summit: we are already working on security guarantees, coordination will continue today19.08.25, 12:17 • 1282 views

"Together with the US, the EU will continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace that will protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe," said European Council President António Costa on August 18.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
European Union
Europe
United States
Ukraine