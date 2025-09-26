EU launches anti-dumping investigation into fertilizer imports from Russia
The European Union has launched an anti-dumping investigation into urea imports from Russia. EU fertilizer producers claim that Russian exporters benefit from artificially low gas prices, allowing them to dump products and undercut competitors.
The EU has launched an investigation into urea imports from Russia in response to complaints from European fertilizer producers about dumped supplies that disrupt market price equilibrium. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Industry association Fertilizers Europe stated that Russian exporters are taking advantage of "artificially low, state-fixed natural gas prices" — a key raw material for urea production. This, according to the organization, allows them to dump and displace EU competitors, according to the notice of initiation of the anti-dumping investigation.
As the publication notes, Russia remains one of the largest suppliers of urea to the EU, especially after the reduction in Russian gas supplies forced many European fertilizer plants to shut down. This dependence raises concerns that Moscow could cut supplies, raise prices, or deliberately flood the market with large volumes, harming farmers in the bloc's countries.
The investigation will cover imports from July 2024 to June of this year. If dumping is confirmed, it could lead to the imposition of duties.
In June, the EU Council adopted new tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus to reduce dependence on their agricultural products. Fertilizers and 15% of agricultural exports will be subject to restrictions.