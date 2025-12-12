$42.270.01
EU introduces a 3 euro duty for parcels up to 150 euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The EU Council has agreed to apply a fixed duty of 3 euros on parcels worth up to 150 euros imported into the EU, starting from July 1, 2026. This measure aims to eliminate unfair competition and risks for consumers.

EU introduces a 3 euro duty for parcels up to 150 euros

The EU Council agreed to apply a 3 euro duty on parcels worth less than 150 euros imported into the EU from July 2026. This is stated on the website of the EU Council, reports UNN.

Today, the Council agreed to apply a fixed duty of 3 euros on small parcels worth less than 150 euros imported into the EU, mainly through e-commerce, from July 1, 2026.

- the message says.

It is noted that this temporary measure responds to the fact that such parcels are currently imported into the EU without paying customs duties, which leads to unfair competition for EU sellers, risks to consumer health and safety, high levels of fraud, and environmental concerns.

The 3 euro duty will apply to each individual type of goods, according to its tariff positions, contained in the consignment. This measure will remain in force until a permanent agreement on such areas, agreed in November 2025, comes into force.

- the statement says.

Recall

Next year, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to attract more than 22 billion hryvnias from taxation on online platforms and the introduction of excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Council of the European Union