EU introduces a 3 euro duty for parcels up to 150 euros

Today, the Council agreed to apply a fixed duty of 3 euros on small parcels worth less than 150 euros imported into the EU, mainly through e-commerce, from July 1, 2026. - the message says.

It is noted that this temporary measure responds to the fact that such parcels are currently imported into the EU without paying customs duties, which leads to unfair competition for EU sellers, risks to consumer health and safety, high levels of fraud, and environmental concerns.

The 3 euro duty will apply to each individual type of goods, according to its tariff positions, contained in the consignment. This measure will remain in force until a permanent agreement on such areas, agreed in November 2025, comes into force. - the statement says.

