EU imposes sanctions against 9 people from North Korea for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67796 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138665 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237462 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171303 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163398 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65245 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109298 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47808 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104997 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44224 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237462 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218880 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218819 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3113 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12415 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104997 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158220 views
EU imposes sanctions against 9 people from North Korea for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

EU imposes sanctions against 9 people from North Korea for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33458 views

The EU has imposed sanctions on 9 more individuals and legal entities from North Korea for supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by providing military assistance and circumventing UN sanctions.

The EU Council  has imposed US sanctions on nine individuals and legal entities involved in North Korea's activities to support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. This was reported in the press service of the EU Council, reports UNN

Today, the EU Council imposed sanctions on six more individuals and three legal entities in connection with the activities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) bypassing sanctions that may generate funds for its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation and with blatant disregard for relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as in connection with the military support that the DPRK provides to Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

- the EU Council said in a statement.

Those included in the list will be subject to an asset freeze. In addition, it is prohibited to provide funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, in favor of persons from the list. They will also be banned from traveling to European Union countries.

Addition 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia has a significant influence on the war in Ukraine, because it is North Korea and China that support Moscow and provide it with military assistance

Pentagon anniversary Sabrina Singh pointed out that the US Department of defense is concerned about the deepening relations between North Korea and Russia,which, together with Iran, feed the Russian Federation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Add 

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin said earlier that in the ballistic missiles produced by the DPRK, which the enemy attacked Ukraine, found almost 300 different components of microelectronics of foreign production.  

"Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report was prepared by CAR on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of the elements provide navigation of the rocket, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc.," said Ruvin.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
aziiaAsia
north-koreaNorth Korea
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

