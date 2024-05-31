EU imposes sanctions against 9 people from North Korea for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

The EU Council has imposed US sanctions on nine individuals and legal entities involved in North Korea's activities to support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. This was reported in the press service of the EU Council, reports UNN.

Today, the EU Council imposed sanctions on six more individuals and three legal entities in connection with the activities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) bypassing sanctions that may generate funds for its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation and with blatant disregard for relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as in connection with the military support that the DPRK provides to Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine - the EU Council said in a statement.

Those included in the list will be subject to an asset freeze. In addition, it is prohibited to provide funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, in favor of persons from the list. They will also be banned from traveling to European Union countries.

Addition

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia has a significant influence on the war in Ukraine, because it is North Korea and China that support Moscow and provide it with military assistance.

Pentagon anniversary Sabrina Singh pointed out that the US Department of defense is concerned about the deepening relations between North Korea and Russia,which, together with Iran, feed the Russian Federation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Add

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin said earlier that in the ballistic missiles produced by the DPRK, which the enemy attacked Ukraine, found almost 300 different components of microelectronics of foreign production.

"Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report was prepared by CAR on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of the elements provide navigation of the rocket, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc.," said Ruvin.