EU does not change its approach to temporary protection for Ukrainians – status extended until 2027

06:51 PM • 3202 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 6340 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 9214 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 8446 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 11841 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 15312 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 17621 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19567 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20846 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24921 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditions
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his junior
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely new
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 9214 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 79202 views
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was born
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely new
EU does not change its approach to temporary protection for Ukrainians – status extended until 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2318 views

The European Union is extending temporary protection for Ukrainians without introducing new policies. The decision to extend the regime until March 2027 was agreed upon by all member states.

EU does not change its approach to temporary protection for Ukrainians – status extended until 2027

The European Union is not introducing a new policy regarding the temporary protection of Ukrainians residing in the EU, but merely continuing the approach already defined earlier. This was stated by European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The European Commission reminded that the key document remains the communiqué published in June 2025. It was then that the EU defined a "common European path" regarding the future of persons displaced from Ukraine and decided to extend the temporary protection regime until March 2027. This decision was agreed upon by all member states.

"This is about ensuring stability and continuous protection, as well as gradually preparing for a possible transition from temporary protection to other legal statuses when the necessary conditions are met," Markus Lammert noted.

"At this stage, we cannot predict the outcome": European Commission again commented on Ukraine's possible accession in 202730.01.26, 18:43 • 2080 views

The European Commission emphasizes that its commitment to supporting Ukraine remains "unwavering," and any further decisions regarding the legal status of Ukrainians in the EU will depend on security conditions and the development of the situation after the end of the war.

It should be recalled that the European Commission confirmed discussions on Ukraine's future accession to the EU in the context of peace negotiations. Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier stated that Ukraine has made stable progress and is moving very well.

EU Council adopted recommendations for Ukrainians on exiting temporary protection: what you need to know16.09.25, 21:48 • 4068 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine