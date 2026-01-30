EU does not change its approach to temporary protection for Ukrainians – status extended until 2027

The European Union is not introducing a new policy regarding the temporary protection of Ukrainians residing in the EU, but merely continuing the approach already defined earlier. This was stated by European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert during a briefing, UNN reports.

The European Commission reminded that the key document remains the communiqué published in June 2025. It was then that the EU defined a "common European path" regarding the future of persons displaced from Ukraine and decided to extend the temporary protection regime until March 2027. This decision was agreed upon by all member states.

"This is about ensuring stability and continuous protection, as well as gradually preparing for a possible transition from temporary protection to other legal statuses when the necessary conditions are met," Markus Lammert noted.

The European Commission emphasizes that its commitment to supporting Ukraine remains "unwavering," and any further decisions regarding the legal status of Ukrainians in the EU will depend on security conditions and the development of the situation after the end of the war.

It should be recalled that the European Commission confirmed discussions on Ukraine's future accession to the EU in the context of peace negotiations. Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier stated that Ukraine has made stable progress and is moving very well.

