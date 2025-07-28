$41.780.01
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
01:15 PM • 7796 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25618 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 18683 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 25605 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 29337 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 32667 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 27980 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 25710 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28173 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 102325 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
EU claims retail giant Temu violates European rules: what's it about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

The European Commission has accused the Chinese online marketplace Temu of violating EU rules due to insufficient measures to prevent the sale of illegal products. This could lead to a fine of up to 6% of the company's annual global turnover.

EU claims retail giant Temu violates European rules: what's it about

The European Commission stated on Monday that the Chinese online marketplace Temu violates EU rules by not doing enough to prevent the sale of illegal products through its platform, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The EU's findings could ultimately lead to a fine of up to 6% of Temu's annual global turnover, the European Commission said.

"Evidence has shown that there is a high risk for consumers in the EU to encounter illegal products on the platform," the statement regarding Temu said.

"In particular, a mystery shopper analysis showed that consumers shopping on Temu are very likely to find non-compliant items among the offerings, such as children's toys and small electronics," the statement noted.

The European Commission stated that Temu's risk assessment was inadequate because it was based on general industry information rather than the specifics of its platform.

The statement noted that if the European Commission's preliminary findings are finally confirmed, Temu will be found to be in violation of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

"Such a decision may result in fines of up to 6% of the provider's total global annual turnover and oblige the provider to take measures to remedy the violation," the report said.

An EU spokesperson said that Temu could respond to the EU's findings in the coming weeks, without giving an exact deadline.

A Temu spokesperson said the company would continue to "fully cooperate" with the European Commission.

The findings concern only one aspect of a broader EU investigation into Temu, the European Commission said.

Temu is also suspected of violating EU rules on the use of addictive design elements, the transparency of its recommendation systems, and data access for researchers.

EU launches investigation into Chinese platform Temu31.10.24, 16:59

