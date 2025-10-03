$41.220.08
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 6160 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 10687 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 10634 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 12091 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 16786 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30122 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52311 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42868 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31954 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
EU Chiefs of Staff to meet after Russian tanker detention - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of EU member states will meet after the detention of the tanker "Pushpa", which was en route from Russia. French military detained the tanker, which repeatedly changed names and flags, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire.

EU Chiefs of Staff to meet after Russian tanker detention - Media

Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of EU member states will meet after the detention of a tanker en route from Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tf1info.

Details

As French President Emmanuel Macron stated, the country's naval forces express suspicions, in connection with which the fleet took appropriate measures. He also accused Russia of hybrid attacks.

Context

Recently, the French military seized the Russian tanker "Pushpa" off the coast of Saint-Nazaire. The ship repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions - it is likely that Russian drones were launched from it towards European countries.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the seizure of the Russian tanker near the coast of Saint-Nazaire an attempt by France to "distract the population from the difficult domestic political situation."

Recall

The captain of the oil tanker Boracay, which is linked to Russia's shadow fleet, will stand trial in February 2026 in France. He is accused of the crew's refusal to cooperate.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France