EU Chiefs of Staff to meet after Russian tanker detention - Media

Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of EU member states will meet after the detention of a tanker en route from Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tf1info.

Details

As French President Emmanuel Macron stated, the country's naval forces express suspicions, in connection with which the fleet took appropriate measures. He also accused Russia of hybrid attacks.

Context

Recently, the French military seized the Russian tanker "Pushpa" off the coast of Saint-Nazaire. The ship repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions - it is likely that Russian drones were launched from it towards European countries.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the seizure of the Russian tanker near the coast of Saint-Nazaire an attempt by France to "distract the population from the difficult domestic political situation."

Recall

The captain of the oil tanker Boracay, which is linked to Russia's shadow fleet, will stand trial in February 2026 in France. He is accused of the crew's refusal to cooperate.