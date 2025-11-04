EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros

The European Union has approved the fifth tranche of 1.8 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program for Ukraine, the EU Council announced on Tuesday, November 4, writes UNN.

As noted by the European institution, "Ukraine will receive over 1.8 billion euros in funding after the Council (EU) decided on the fifth regular tranche of support within the EU's Ukraine Facility instrument." "This amount reflects Ukraine's successful implementation of nine steps required for the fifth tranche, as well as one unfulfilled step from the fourth tranche. The funding is primarily aimed at strengthening Ukraine's macro-financial stability and supporting the further work of its public administration," the statement reads.

After the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's payment request on September 29, 2025, as noted, the EU Council concluded that "Ukraine has satisfactorily implemented a number of reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan, including reforms of the judiciary, combating corruption and money laundering, financial markets, human capital, business environment, decentralization and regional policy, energy sector, critical raw materials management, green transition, and environmental protection."

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and promote Ukraine's European integration.