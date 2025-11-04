ukenru
11:12 AM • 2642 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13916 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32226 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21362 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75362 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45710 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43340 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35074 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51093 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18728 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 20391 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 19804 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 12536 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24809 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19699 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32230 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24995 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75367 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51094 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 46171 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 244 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19849 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 25107 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 29399 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 39004 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2646 views

The EU Council has approved the fifth tranche of 1.8 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program. This is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's financial stability and supporting the functioning of its public administration.

EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros

The European Union has approved the fifth tranche of 1.8 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program for Ukraine, the EU Council announced on Tuesday, November 4, writes UNN.

The EU Council approved the 5th regular tranche of over 1.8 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program. The goal is to strengthen Ukraine's financial stability and support the functioning of its public administration.

- reported the EU Council.

As noted by the European institution, "Ukraine will receive over 1.8 billion euros in funding after the Council (EU) decided on the fifth regular tranche of support within the EU's Ukraine Facility instrument." "This amount reflects Ukraine's successful implementation of nine steps required for the fifth tranche, as well as one unfulfilled step from the fourth tranche. The funding is primarily aimed at strengthening Ukraine's macro-financial stability and supporting the further work of its public administration," the statement reads.

After the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's payment request on September 29, 2025, as noted, the EU Council concluded that "Ukraine has satisfactorily implemented a number of reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan, including reforms of the judiciary, combating corruption and money laundering, financial markets, human capital, business environment, decentralization and regional policy, energy sector, critical raw materials management, green transition, and environmental protection."

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and promote Ukraine's European integration.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine