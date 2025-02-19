EU approves 16th package of sanctions against Russia - report
Kyiv • UNN
The EU has approved a new, 16th package of sanctions against Russia. This is the first package of restrictions since the start of the full-scale invasion three years ago.
The EU has agreed on a new, 16th package of sanctions against Russia, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rickard Jozwiak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
The EU has just agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia. The 16th since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. Officially approved by EU foreign ministers on Monday
EU agreed to extend sanctions against Russia - Callas27.01.25, 13:32 • 105227 views