EU and Australia seek to conclude free trade agreement during von der Leyen's visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Canberra for talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The parties aim to resume and conclude free trade agreement negotiations, which have been ongoing since 2018. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Negotiations between the EU and Australia reached an impasse in 2023 due to disagreements over market access, particularly import quotas for meat and protection of the agricultural sector.

Currently, the parties declare a resumption of dialogue.

We look forward to meeting with President von der Leyen – Albanese stated, adding that the agreement could strengthen the economy and create new jobs.

Key differences

Australia insists on expanding quotas for meat exports to Europe. At the same time, the EU demands a reduction in tariffs on industrial goods, particularly cars, as well as access to critical minerals. According to media reports, the agreement could include the abolition of a 5% duty on European cars in Australia.

The total volume of goods trade between the parties in 2025 amounted to 47.2 billion euros, with an EU surplus of 26.5 billion.

The negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of global trade tensions and the EU's desire to strengthen its position in relations with the US and China.

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