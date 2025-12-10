EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia, targeting 'shadow fleet' and countering destabilization - media

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
11:35 AM • 1338 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 4040 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 12883 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 13450 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 25462 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 40367 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40086 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 31249 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 64453 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 42676 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
83%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 14892 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 26295 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 16375 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 14000 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 8540 views
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 12898 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 26360 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 64465 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 49460 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 67338 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 2484 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 14045 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 18374 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 36110 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 35879 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Tu-160
Tu-95

EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia, targeting 'shadow fleet' and countering destabilization - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The European Union has agreed on new sanctions against Russia, aimed at countering the destabilization of the EU and combating Russia's "shadow fleet." The list includes 43 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet."

EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia, targeting 'shadow fleet' and countering destabilization - media

The European Union has agreed on new sanctions against Russia, aimed at Russia's "shadow fleet" and countering the destabilization of the EU, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The EU continues to impose sanctions against Russia," Jozwiak wrote on X.

According to him, today the bloc's ambassadors agreed to: impose sanctions "against 9 individuals/firms facilitating Russia's 'shadow fleet'". And also, he added, impose sanctions "against 12 individuals and 2 entities deemed to be destabilizing the EU." "GRU officers, members of the Valdai Club, and US, French, and Swiss citizens working for Russia," Jozwiak reported.

The journalist also indicated that 43 vessels of the "shadow fleet" are to be added to the list.

"They will get the official green light from the ambassadors on Friday," Jozwiak said.

"No progress before the holidays": Politico learned when the EU will start working on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia27.11.25, 16:38 • 2923 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Switzerland
European Union
France
United States