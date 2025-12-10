EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia, targeting 'shadow fleet' and countering destabilization - media

The European Union has agreed on new sanctions against Russia, aimed at Russia's "shadow fleet" and countering the destabilization of the EU, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The EU continues to impose sanctions against Russia," Jozwiak wrote on X.

According to him, today the bloc's ambassadors agreed to: impose sanctions "against 9 individuals/firms facilitating Russia's 'shadow fleet'". And also, he added, impose sanctions "against 12 individuals and 2 entities deemed to be destabilizing the EU." "GRU officers, members of the Valdai Club, and US, French, and Swiss citizens working for Russia," Jozwiak reported.

The journalist also indicated that 43 vessels of the "shadow fleet" are to be added to the list.

"They will get the official green light from the ambassadors on Friday," Jozwiak said.

