EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails

The EU Council has adopted a recommendation on the transition from temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled the war, including to other residence statuses in the bloc's countries, the European institution announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Today, the Council (EU) agreed on a common framework for displaced Ukrainians to ensure sustainable return and reintegration in Ukraine when conditions permit, as well as a gradual transition to other residence statuses for those eligible. - reported the EU Council.

With this recommendation, it is noted, "the EU is preparing for a coordinated approach when conditions in Ukraine favor the gradual lifting of temporary protection status."

The recommendation also includes measures to ensure that displaced persons are informed and measures to ensure coordination, monitoring and information exchange between member states and Ukraine.

Transition to other legal residence statuses

EU member states are encouraged to offer displaced Ukrainians national residence permits issued, for example, on grounds related to employment, study, education or family circumstances, if individuals meet certain conditions.

"People enjoying temporary protection should also be allowed to apply for statuses under EU law, for example, related to highly skilled work," the statement said.

It is also indicated that it is not possible to simultaneously hold statuses under EU law and enjoy temporary protection.

Support for reintegration and voluntary return

"Many Ukrainians who fled the war need support to be able to return to Ukraine and reintegrate into Ukrainian society. Member states can help them by allowing them to make familiarization visits to Ukraine. The conditions for these familiarization visits should be agreed between EU countries," the statement said.

EU member states, it is indicated, should also provide for voluntary return programs valid for a limited period of time, and agree on the conditions of these programs with the Ukrainian authorities and other member states of the bloc. "In addition, they should extend temporary protection rights (e.g., related to housing, healthcare, and education) to persons registered in voluntary return programs," the statement said.

Information for displaced persons

EU member states, it is reported, "should also ensure that displaced Ukrainians are provided with information – regarding opportunities to apply for another legal status, the impact on their benefits and rights, and support for returning to Ukraine."

"EU countries should, in particular, create information systems and campaigns on voluntary return programs. They can also create so-called Unity Hubs, which can be financed through EU programs," the EU Council noted.

It is indicated that this recommendation, which is a guide for EU member states, will enter into force after its adoption.

"The recommendation adopted by the member states today reflects their desire to coordinate the transitional period and the cessation of temporary protection. It also aims to ensure shared responsibility throughout this process," the EU Council noted.

For reference

According to the EU Council, since March 2022, the EU has offered safety and refuge to more than 4 million displaced Ukrainians. Displaced persons from Ukraine who cannot return home due to Russian aggression will enjoy temporary protection in the EU until March 4, 2027.