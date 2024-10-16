Estonian Parliament recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide
Kyiv • UNN
The Estonian Parliament has adopted a statement recognizing the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as an act of genocide. The document condemns the extermination of the Tatars and emphasizes Russia's continuing genocidal policy after the occupation of Crimea in 2014.
The Parliament of the Republic of Estonia (Riigikogu) has recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as an act of genocide, the website of the Estonian parliament reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
"During the final vote, 83 members of the Riigikogu supported the adoption of the Riigikogu statement "Recognizing the large-scale deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as an act of genocide" submitted by 54 deputies," the statement reads.
As reported by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the statement condemns the mass extermination of Crimean Tatars and their forced deportation from the Crimean peninsula. The document also emphasizes that the Russian Federation, after the occupation of Crimea in 2014, continues its policy of genocide against Crimean Tatars, aimed at destroying their identity.
Estonia has reportedly reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and has been actively participating at all levels of the Crimean Platform, demonstrating its unwavering position on the restoration of the territorial integrity of our country.
"We thank the members of the Estonian parliament who initiated and supported this process, as well as Dmytro Teperik, an expert of the Council on Cognitive De-occupation of Crimea, for supporting this process. We thank the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Estonia for their coordinated work," the Presidential Mission emphasized.
