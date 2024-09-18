ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Estonian Defense Minister Calls for Strengthening Air Defense in Western Ukraine

Estonian Defense Minister Calls for Strengthening Air Defense in Western Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19557 views

Estonia supports providing Ukraine with resources to close the skies in the west of the country. The Minister of Defense is in favor of lifting restrictions on strikes on Russian territory, but admits that the decision is up to arms suppliers.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, the Estonian Defense Minister spoke about the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular by providing a sufficient number of missiles for air defense systems. He emphasized that partners should provide Ukraine with the necessary resources to close the skies in the west of the country, UNN reports

Details

Asked how far the West has progressed in authorizing strikes on Russian territory, the minister replied:

“I would like to see this decision made very quickly, but it is not our decision. My position has always been that we should not put any limits or restrictions on Ukraine. However, this decision is up to the countries that provide these weapons.

The minister's statement reflects Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine in its defense efforts, while recognizing that the final decision to authorize strikes on Russian territory depends on the countries supplying the weapons.

They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

