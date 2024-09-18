Estonian Defense Minister Calls for Strengthening Air Defense in Western Ukraine

In an interview with Radio Liberty, the Estonian Defense Minister spoke about the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular by providing a sufficient number of missiles for air defense systems. He emphasized that partners should provide Ukraine with the necessary resources to close the skies in the west of the country, UNN reports .

Details

Asked how far the West has progressed in authorizing strikes on Russian territory, the minister replied:

“I would like to see this decision made very quickly, but it is not our decision. My position has always been that we should not put any limits or restrictions on Ukraine. However, this decision is up to the countries that provide these weapons.

The minister's statement reflects Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine in its defense efforts, while recognizing that the final decision to authorize strikes on Russian territory depends on the countries supplying the weapons.

