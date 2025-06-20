$41.690.06
Estonia prepares for defense: builds trenches and bunkers on the border with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Estonia has begun building anti-tank trenches on the border with the Russian Federation as part of the Baltic Defense Line, investing 4.4 million euros this year. By the end of the year, 28 bunkers and dozens of storage sites are planned to be built, despite the absence of an immediate military threat.

Estonia prepares for defense: builds trenches and bunkers on the border with Russia

Estonia has begun construction of anti-tank ditches and bunkers on its border with Russia as part of the Baltic Defense Line. This was reported by the Estonian Ministry of Defense and the ERR publication, as reported by UNN.

Details

Estonia is building anti-tank ditches on its southeastern border as part of the Baltic Defence Line. There is no immediate military threat, but readiness is key. The seriousness of defense begins with serious preparation.

— stated the Ministry of Defense.

According to ERR, anti-tank ditches are currently being dug in certain sections of the border, and by the end of the year, 28 bunkers and dozens of storage sites are planned for construction. The anti-tank ditch is being dug in the area between the border fence and border posts.

It is noted that 4.4 million euros will be invested in border defense structures this year.

Anti-tank ditches are being constructed along the border according to the analysis and needs of the Defense Forces. In peacetime, they will remain part of the border infrastructure and contribute to border protection. Ditches are being dug on state, private, or municipal land. For the latter, the state plans to either buy the land, lease it, or exchange it for land elsewhere.

Reminder

In Estonia, the country's largest military exercise, Hedgehog 25, was held, during which about 16,000 Estonian military personnel and allied troops from 10 NATO countries practiced a three-week simulated scenario: Russian forces began an invasion across the border, leading to the activation of NATO's mutual defense clause, and an existential struggle for the Baltic region.

Up to 600 bunkers will be set up in Estonia's border areas. This decision was made by the defense ministers of the Baltic states during their meeting in Riga.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

