Estonia plans to restrict the right of Russians to buy real estate

The Estonian government plans to ban Russian citizens from buying real estate in strategically important locations for the country. This was stated by Estonian interior minister Lauri Leenemets, writes ERR, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of internal affairs has collected a number of examples of how countries that are hostile to Estonia acquire significant real estate abroad.

A memorandum drawn up by the ministry mentions the mayor of Murmansk, who owns a mountain house overlooking an important Norwegian military base. The minister clarified that Estonia should also deal with this.

In Estonia, for example, there are apartments that are located near very important objects and can be used for observation. There may also be some larger and more important real estate Leyenemets noted.

The Estonian Ministry of internal affairs hopes to submit an intention to draft a law with proposals for specific changes no later than the end of the year.

So that third-country citizens cannot buy real estate near Estonian state defense facilities. This opportunity will disappear for them Leyenemets said.

Ukraine and Estonia will soon sign a bilateral security agreement