Escaped from a psychiatric hospital: a dangerous criminal was caught in Kyiv after three days of searching

A convicted criminal who escaped from a specialized medical institution was found in Kyiv region after three days of searching. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

The 29-year-old escaped from a medical institution where he was serving a sentence under a court order for committing grave and especially grave crimes. Law enforcement detained him and returned him to a specialized medical institution - the statement said.

It is reported that on February 7, around 17:30, the police received a report from the duty doctor of a medical institution about the disappearance of a patient who had left the institution without permission. Law enforcement officers put the man on the wanted list.

Due to a complex of operational and investigative measures, the offender was detected in the capital and returned to the medical institution - the police inform.

Investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion of escape from a specialized medical institution (Article 394 of the Criminal Code). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

