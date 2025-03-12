Erdogan welcomes the ceasefire between Ukraine and hopes that Moscow will respond "constructively"
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Turkey called the news of the ceasefire in Ukraine positive, expressing hope for a constructive response from Moscow. Turkey offers a platform for peace talks.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the news that Ukraine had accepted a 30-day truce with Russia as "positive and important," adding that he hoped Moscow would react "constructively," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
Erdogan told a joint press conference with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "Turkey's attitude to this war has been very clear from day one. We don't want further bloodshed and hope that our two neighbours will end the war with a just peace".
He reiterated Turkey's offer to host any peace talks "if recent developments force Russia and Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table".
President Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners, an immediate truce in the sky.
Zelensky stressed that none of us want an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a reliable peace closer. Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready to work under the strong leadership of US President Donald Trump to achieve a lasting peace.