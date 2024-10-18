Epiphany meets with Sibiga: discusses support for believers abroad and attempts to destabilize the religious situation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
OCU Primate Epifaniy met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister. They discussed spiritual independence, support for believers abroad, and countering Russia's attempts to destabilize the religious situation in Ukraine.
The day before, Primate of the autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church Epifaniy discussed with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry the importance of spiritual independence and unity of the Ukrainian people in the context of resistance to Russian aggression against Ukraine. They also talked about meeting the spiritual needs of Ukrainian believers abroad. UNN reports this with reference to the press services of the OCU and of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Reportedly, the parties discussed the support of Ukraine by the international community and the efforts, cooperation of the Church and the state in ensuring the spiritual independence of Ukraine, countering Russian attempts to destabilize the religious situation in the country.
Special attention was paid to the topic of meeting the spiritual needs of Ukrainian believers abroad, in particular as an important element in strengthening the ties of Ukrainians with their homeland.
Poll: 80% of Ukrainians support law banning religious organizations associated with Russia15.10.24, 12:16 • 11609 views
We see and positively evaluate the vector chosen by the state to ensure the spiritual independence of Ukraine. However, to finally achieve this goal, we all need to work hard and tirelessly. I am confident that the Lord, seeing the sincerity of our intentions and the steadfastness of our faith, will certainly bless us with success
Zelensky discusses return of captured Ukrainians with Pope