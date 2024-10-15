Poll: 80% of Ukrainians support law banning religious organizations associated with Russia
The poll showed that 80% of Ukrainians approve of the law banning religious organizations associated with Russia. 61% support the idea of a single Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
An absolute majority of Ukrainians - 80% - support the approval of a law that allows, under certain conditions, to ban the activities of religious organizations that are associated with Russia. These are the results of a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, conducted on September 20-October 3, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, 16% of respondents do not support the law banning certain religious organizations , and another 4% have not decided on their opinion.
It is noted that although support for the law is slightly higher in the West and in the Center, in fact, in all regions the vast majority of Ukrainians support the adopted document (from 71% in the East to 83% in the West).
It is also reported that the majority of Ukrainians - 61% - support the idea that there should be only one Orthodox Church in Ukraine. 16% do not support it, and another 20% are indifferent to this issue.
The survey was conducted between September 20 and October 3, 2024. A total of 2004 respondents were interviewed by telephone based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine (in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine). The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine.
The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government (although some respondents are IDPs who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left for abroad after February 24, 2022.
Recall
In August , the Verkhovna Rada passed bill No. 8371 banning the activities of religious organizationsaffiliated with Russia. UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to sever ties with the ROC.