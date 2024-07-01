Registration of e-cabinets for most applicants to Ukrainian higher education institutions began
Kyiv • UNN
Registration of e-cabinets for most applicants to Ukrainian higher education institutions began on July 1 and will last until October 31.
Today, on July 1, the registration of electronic cabinets for most applicants has started, the Ministry of Education and Science reported on Monday, UNN writes.
Details
Starting July 1, applicants can register:
- to institutions of vocational higher education on the basis of complete general secondary education (11th grade), a skilled worker's diploma to obtain a vocational junior bachelor's degree;
- to higher education institutions to obtain a bachelor's/master's degree.
Registration itself takes place on the website: https://vstup.edbo.gov.ua/
Registration of electronic accounts is open until October 31.
"That is, you have the opportunity to register an account not only before the start of application, but also during the application period determined by the relevant admission paths," the Ministry of Education and Science said.
