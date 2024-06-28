Registration of electronic offices for applicants to vocational schools has started in Ukraine

Registration of electronic offices for applicants to vocational education institutions has been launched in Ukraine, with 2,102 offices already registered as of Friday morning, the Ministry of Education reported, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science has indicated that applicants to vocational schools can apply for admission online for the second year in a row. To do this, you need to register an electronic account on the website vstup.edbo.gov.ua and submit electronic applications.

"As of the morning of June 28, 2102 classrooms have already been registered," the Ministry of Education and Science said.

"Please note that there are different electronic offices for admission to vocational education institutions and higher/professional higher education institutions. Therefore, the button for registering an account should be selected in the appropriate block - Admission to obtain vocational (vocational and technical) education," the Ministry of Education and Science emphasized on Facebook.

To create an account as indicated, you need to specify:

e-mail (its address will be the login to the account);

password (think of it yourself and remember it);

series and number of the document on education; number of the identity document or RNOKPP.

"You will receive a link to the specified email address where you need to activate your account within 15 minutes. For subsequent logins to the account, use the main page: https://cabpto.edbo.gov.ua/login," the Ministry of Education and Science said.

Detailed instructions for creating an account and submitting applications are available here: https://bit.ly/4cjmODP

Electronic offices of applicants to vocational schools are open from June 25 to October 31.

