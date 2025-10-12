$41.510.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Energy workers restored electricity supply in Boryspil district after drone attack – Kyiv OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

After the morning drone attack in Boryspil district of Kyiv region, electricity supply has been fully restored. About 10,000 subscribers were without power, but all consumers are now connected to the grid.

Energy workers restored electricity supply in Boryspil district after drone attack – Kyiv OVA

After the morning enemy attack with kamikaze drones in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, electricity supply has been fully restored, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, about 10,000 subscribers remained without electricity, but thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, rescuers and utility workers, all consumers were connected to the grid during the day. Critical infrastructure facilities are operating as usual.

Donetsk region de-energized due to targeted Russian attack - OVA12.10.25, 09:16 • 3586 views

Two DTEK employees who were injured during the attack received the necessary medical care and have already been discharged from the hospital. They will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis at their place of residence.

I thank everyone who was involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Working together and professionally, like one mechanism, we can overcome any situation 

- Kalashnyk noted.

He also urged residents to consume electricity sparingly and avoid switching on a large number of appliances at the same time to avoid overloading the grids and ensure stable electricity supply for everyone.

The Ministry of Energy announced damage to energy facilities in three regions due to Russian actions12.10.25, 10:53 • 4160 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv region
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK