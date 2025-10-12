Energy workers restored electricity supply in Boryspil district after drone attack – Kyiv OVA

After the morning enemy attack with kamikaze drones in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, electricity supply has been fully restored, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, about 10,000 subscribers remained without electricity, but thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, rescuers and utility workers, all consumers were connected to the grid during the day. Critical infrastructure facilities are operating as usual.

Two DTEK employees who were injured during the attack received the necessary medical care and have already been discharged from the hospital. They will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis at their place of residence.

I thank everyone who was involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Working together and professionally, like one mechanism, we can overcome any situation - Kalashnyk noted.

He also urged residents to consume electricity sparingly and avoid switching on a large number of appliances at the same time to avoid overloading the grids and ensure stable electricity supply for everyone.

