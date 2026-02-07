Energy bridge across the Prut: Ukraine and Romania agree on new lines and a gas corridor

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal held a strategic meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan. The main outcome of the negotiations was the transition to the technical stage of implementing large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at integrating the Ukrainian energy system into the European one and making it resilient to shelling. This was reported by UNN.

Details

A central agreement was reached on the construction of two new power transmission lines between Ukraine and Romania. The parties discussed in detail the technical aspects of implementing this project, which had previously been agreed upon at the presidential level of both countries. According to Denys Shmyhal, the appearance of these energy bridges is critically important for stabilizing the internal network.

Thanks to the new lines, the capacity for electricity imports from the EU will significantly increase. This will allow Ukraine to promptly compensate for power shortages during peak periods and make the system more flexible in the face of threats from Russian attacks on generation.

Vertical Gas Corridor: utilization of Ukrainian UGS facilities

Another strategic outcome of the meeting was the discussion of the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine is ready to provide its underground gas storage (UGS) facilities – the largest in Europe – as part of this project.

Integrating Ukrainian storage facilities into the Romanian-European route will allow for:

More than doubling the transport capacity of the gas corridor.

Guaranteeing uninterrupted supply of natural gas to Central and Eastern European countries.

Strengthening Ukraine's status as a key energy hub in the region.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Ministry of Energy thanked Romania for emergency support in electricity supply and providing generators, which helped the country get through the most difficult stages of the current winter.

