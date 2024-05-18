Enemy UAVs heading to Zhytomyr region
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs are moving toward Zhytomyr region from Vinnytsia region, and another group is heading north through Mykolaiv region, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.
Attack by UAVs continues:
1. Vinnytsia region - Zhytomyr region2. A new group from the south through Mykolaiv region to the north
