NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy region 21 times, resulting in 82 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24756 views

The invaders shelled the Sumy region 21 times, as a result of which 82 explosions were recorded in different settlements of the region.

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy region 21 times, resulting in 82 explosions

During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy Region 21 times, so 82 explosions were recorded in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 21 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 82 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Novoslobodskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled

- Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Velikopisarevskaya: the enemy dropped vog from a UAV (3 explosions) and launched artillery fire (7 explosions).

Khotinskaya: the russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and carried out an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion), shelled (2 explosions).

Esmanska: the terrorist army hit with FPV drones (5 explosions), fired mortars (12 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya: the invaders fired artillery (2 explosions), mortars (4 explosions).

Belopolskaya: the enemy dropped vog from a UAV (1 explosion).

Shalyginskaya: terrorists hit with barrel artillery ( explosions) and MLRS (25 explosions).

Yunakovskaya: the enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Seredino-Budskaya: the aggressor forces carried out an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion).

Novoslobodskaya: the invaders fired mortars (3 explosions).

Russians have been attacking Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones since the night21.06.24, 08:55 • 22711 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

