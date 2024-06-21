Enemy troops shelled the Sumy region 21 times, resulting in 82 explosions

During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy Region 21 times, so 82 explosions were recorded in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 21 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 82 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Novoslobodskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Velikopisarevskaya: the enemy dropped vog from a UAV (3 explosions) and launched artillery fire (7 explosions).

Khotinskaya: the russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and carried out an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion), shelled (2 explosions).

Esmanska: the terrorist army hit with FPV drones (5 explosions), fired mortars (12 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya: the invaders fired artillery (2 explosions), mortars (4 explosions).

Belopolskaya: the enemy dropped vog from a UAV (1 explosion).

Shalyginskaya: terrorists hit with barrel artillery ( explosions) and MLRS (25 explosions).

Yunakovskaya: the enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Seredino-Budskaya: the aggressor forces carried out an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion).

Novoslobodskaya: the invaders fired mortars (3 explosions).

