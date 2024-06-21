$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92636 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105165 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121153 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190050 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234245 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143676 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369348 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181809 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Russians have been attacking Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones since the night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22711 views

The Russian army carried out 11 attacks on border areas and settlements in the Sumy region, during which 37 explosions were recorded targeting several communities, including Khotyn, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Seredino-Budskaya and Znob-Novgorodskaya, using various types of weapons, such as barrel artillery, mines, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery fire.

Russians have been attacking Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones since the night

The Russian army has carried out 11 attacks on the Sumy region from artillery, mortars and drones since the night, 37 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 11 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 37 explosions were recorded, " the RMA reported in Telegram.

Khotyn, Belopolskaya Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, and Znob-Novgorod communities were reportedly shelled. :

  • Znob-Novgorod community: the enemy fired barrel artillery (4 explosions). 
  • Krasnopolskaya hromada: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada. 
  • Khotyn community: mortar attacks were carried out (7 explosions). 
  • Velikopisarevskaya hromada: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions). 
  • Belopolskaya hromada: an FPV Dragon Attack (1 explosion), mortar attacks (10 explosions), a vog drop from a UAV (2 explosions), and artillery fire (4 explosions) were recorded.

the Russian army attacked four communities of Sumy region

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Poland
