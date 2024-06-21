Russians have been attacking Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones since the night

The Russian army has carried out 11 attacks on the Sumy region from artillery, mortars and drones since the night, 37 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 11 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 37 explosions were recorded, " the RMA reported in Telegram.

Khotyn, Belopolskaya Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, and Znob-Novgorod communities were reportedly shelled. :

Znob-Novgorod community: the enemy fired barrel artillery (4 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya hromada: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.

Khotyn community: mortar attacks were carried out (7 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions).

Belopolskaya hromada: an FPV Dragon Attack (1 explosion), mortar attacks (10 explosions), a vog drop from a UAV (2 explosions), and artillery fire (4 explosions) were recorded.

