Enemy Telegram channels spread a fake about 25 Ukrainian marines surrendering: the 38th Marine Brigade reacted

The information actively spread by enemy Telegram channels about 25 soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade surrendering is fake. The brigade assures that there is no confirmed case of voluntary surrender of servicemen of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade in the specified area, reports UNN.

Details

As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, enemy Telegram channels are spreading a video in which alleged soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi "surrender" to Russian troops in Myrnohrad. Separately, videos are also being distributed with so-called prisoners who explain why they "surrendered."

A wave of fake AI videos about Ukrainian soldiers 'surrendering' is spreading on TikTok – Center for Countering Disinformation

In fact, this information is not true. As reported by the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, the names and individuals mentioned in the materials do not belong to the brigade and never did.

There is no confirmed case of voluntary surrender of servicemen of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade in the specified area. - the message says.