Enemy suffers significant losses in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
05:16 PM • 8218 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 13209 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 15645 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 21049 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 47447 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 59374 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 64468 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 57729 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60234 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56785 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
92%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for paymentsDecember 7, 01:57 PM • 4560 views
The President of the Czech Republic did not rule out that in the future Europe would start shooting down Russian planes or dronesDecember 7, 02:19 PM • 4102 views
"Annushka spilled the oil": Russia declared Robert Brovdi wanted, "Madyar's" reaction was not long in comingDecember 7, 03:00 PM • 7444 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFUDecember 7, 03:33 PM • 11125 views
Former Minister of Defense during Kuchma's time dismissed from position of advisor to the Commander of the Territorial Defense ForcesPhotoDecember 7, 03:50 PM • 5988 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 49549 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 59057 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 71269 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 92402 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 79548 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Péter Szijjártó
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 40607 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 50403 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 51647 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 65656 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 63333 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Tu-95
Shahed-136

Enemy suffers significant losses in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On December 7, 139 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian troops launched 2 missile and 32 air strikes, used 6 missiles and dropped 87 guided aerial bombs.

Enemy suffers significant losses in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

Since the beginning of December 7, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops launched two missile and 32 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 87 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 3358 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3057 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 131 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders twice in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Derylove, Zarichne, Myrny and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Stavky, Torske.

Six assault actions of enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil and Serebryanka.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders in the Chasiv Yar area, in the Kramatorsk direction.

Russia and Ukraine have lost over 2 million soldiers, so the war must end - Kellogg07.12.25, 11:19 • 3838 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 46 times. The enemy attacked in the directions of Novyi Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and in the areas of Novoekonomichne, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Filia.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 88 occupiers were neutralized in total, 51 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two units of automotive equipment, a quad bike, 31 UAVs, a shelter for personnel, and also hit two UAV control points and 8 shelters for enemy personnel.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Solodke and towards Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to advance to the settlements of Rybne, Radisne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelene, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

"In other directions - no significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

On December 6, Russian troops lost 1080 servicemen, 33 artillery systems, and 3 tanks.

Czech President Petr Pavel: If we allow Russia to emerge victorious from the war, we all lose07.12.25, 15:30 • 3890 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine