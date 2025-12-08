Enemy suffers significant losses in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

Since the beginning of December 7, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops launched two missile and 32 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 87 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 3358 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3057 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 131 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders twice in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Derylove, Zarichne, Myrny and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Stavky, Torske.

Six assault actions of enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil and Serebryanka.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders in the Chasiv Yar area, in the Kramatorsk direction.

Russia and Ukraine have lost over 2 million soldiers, so the war must end - Kellogg

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 46 times. The enemy attacked in the directions of Novyi Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and in the areas of Novoekonomichne, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Filia.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 88 occupiers were neutralized in total, 51 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two units of automotive equipment, a quad bike, 31 UAVs, a shelter for personnel, and also hit two UAV control points and 8 shelters for enemy personnel. - reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Solodke and towards Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to advance to the settlements of Rybne, Radisne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelene, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

"In other directions - no significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

On December 6, Russian troops lost 1080 servicemen, 33 artillery systems, and 3 tanks.

Czech President Petr Pavel: If we allow Russia to emerge victorious from the war, we all lose