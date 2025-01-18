Enemy strikes in Kharkiv region: what is known about the consequences

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the KHMA, enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts. Later, a fire was reported in a two-story building in the Vysochenska community as a result of a Russian Federation strike.

Transmits UNN with reference to the press service of the RMA of Kharkiv region.

Details

The occupiers are striking!” warned the head of the KHRMA in his TG channel.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reported a “threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.” Subsequently, the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the following:

Hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts. Specialized services have been dispatched to the area. A fire broke out in a two-story building in the Vysochenska community of Kharkiv district as a result of an enemy strike.

“As of this moment, there are no casualties,” said the head of the RMA of Kharkiv region, as of 18:24.

Recall

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, firing 117 missiles and drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 77 targets, including 30 missiles and 47 drones.

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones, the attack lasted almost 8 hours. The attack damaged 3 private houses, outbuildings, and 4 cars.

