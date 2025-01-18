Enemy continues to lose equipment and manpower in Kursk region: paratroopers show video

In the Kursk region, the Russian army continues to suffer losses of military equipment and personnel. This was reported on Saturday by the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a video, UNN writes.

Details

"Military units of the Air Assault Forces, together with other related units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, continue to inflict considerable losses on Russian troops in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is also noted that every day the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to destroy and disable enemy equipment, weapons, material resources, fortifications and manpower.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the SSO operators conducted a special operation against a group of Russian marines who shot two captured TRO fighters. Part of the enemy group was destroyed, others were captured and are already testifying.