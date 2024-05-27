Enemy strikes at Zaporizhzhia airport - RMA

The Russian military struck Zaporizhzhia International Airport with a cruise missile, damaging the terminal, but no one was injured, reported the operational command "South" and the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The Russian military struck again at the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. This time they hit the airport. Fortunately, no one was injured. We will rebuild everything else - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

As clarified in the “South” command, the enemy “launched an X-59 cruise missile attack on Zaporizhzhia International Airport yesterday.” “The terminal was damaged, no people were injured,” the “South” military command posted on Facebook.

