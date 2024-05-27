Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 412 times
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted 412 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile strikes, air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS attacks and artillery shelling, which destroyed a residential building, but did not result in any civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 412 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
In particular:
▪️ Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile.
▪️ The enemy launched air strikes on Novoandriivka and Levadne.
▪️ 166 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
▪️17 Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were hit by MLRS attacks.
▪️226 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky.
There was 1 report of the destruction of a dwelling. No civilians were injured.
