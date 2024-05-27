During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 412 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In particular:

▪️ Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile.

▪️ The enemy launched air strikes on Novoandriivka and Levadne.

▪️ 166 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

▪️17 Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were hit by MLRS attacks.

▪️226 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky.

There was 1 report of the destruction of a dwelling. No civilians were injured.

Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia