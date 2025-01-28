Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with MLRS, wounding a man

On January 28, Russians shelled Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

A 66-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling from an MLRS in Kupyansk. He was hospitalized in a medical facility. The incident happened around 16:30, - the statement said.

It is also noted that around 13:00 in the village of Prystan, the occupiers attacked with two drones and artillery. artillery shelling. There were no casualties. Three houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Recall

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and the region with Shahed and Geranium-2 drones. Four people were injured, including a child, and private houses, cars, and a gas pipe were damaged.