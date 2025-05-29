Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, three wounded, almost 600 subscribers without electricity

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7306 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22448 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51913 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46006 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83095 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74371 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108091 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107597 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112541 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101435 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7306 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83095 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153425 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230547 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241151 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43274 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51816 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90126 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149828 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88003 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, three wounded, almost 600 subscribers without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

As a result of the attack on Verkhnya Tersa, Zaporizhzhia region, by guided aerial bombs, two men were killed, three people were injured. Almost 600 subscribers were left without electricity.

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, three wounded, almost 600 subscribers without electricity

Two people were killed and three injured as a result of an enemy strike on Verkhnya Tersa in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, after the attack, almost 600 subscribers are without electricity. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, guided aerial bombs destroyed and damaged houses.

Two men were killed. Three people - two women and a man needed medical assistance 

- Fedorov noted.

Add

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, almost 600 subscribers are without electricity as a result of the enemy shelling of Verkhnya Tersa.

Russian guided aerial bombs completely destroyed five, damaged 50 private houses, one of the houses caught fire.

Due to damaged overhead power lines, the power supply to 600 subscribers in eight settlements of Vozdvizhivska and Huliaipilska communities was emergency stopped 

- Fedorov noted.

Let us remind you

At dawn, the enemy attacked the village of Verkhnya Tersa with KABs. At least five aerial bombs were dropped on private buildings. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

Russian army struck with KABs in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning: people ended up under the rubble29.05.25, 08:55 • 2014 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04