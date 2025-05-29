Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, three wounded, almost 600 subscribers without electricity

Two people were killed and three injured as a result of an enemy strike on Verkhnya Tersa in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, after the attack, almost 600 subscribers are without electricity. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, guided aerial bombs destroyed and damaged houses.

Two men were killed. Three people - two women and a man needed medical assistance - Fedorov noted.

Add

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, almost 600 subscribers are without electricity as a result of the enemy shelling of Verkhnya Tersa.

Russian guided aerial bombs completely destroyed five, damaged 50 private houses, one of the houses caught fire.

Due to damaged overhead power lines, the power supply to 600 subscribers in eight settlements of Vozdvizhivska and Huliaipilska communities was emergency stopped - Fedorov noted.

Let us remind you

At dawn, the enemy attacked the village of Verkhnya Tersa with KABs. At least five aerial bombs were dropped on private buildings. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

Russian army struck with KABs in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning: people ended up under the rubble