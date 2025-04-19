Enemy strike on Kharkiv: 18 people are in hospitals

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv, almost 120 people were injured. Currently, 18 people are in Kharkiv hospitals, including a 5-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

As a result of the shelling, half a hundred apartment buildings were damaged, as well as over 30 cars. Relevant services actively eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack. Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the missile attack. Almost 120 people were injured. Most Kharkiv residents were provided with medical assistance immediately on the spot or on an outpatient basis - Syniehubov reported.

He reported that 18 people were taken to hospitals, including three children. According to him, during the past day, another five injured people sought medical assistance, including two children.

Currently, 18 people are in Kharkiv hospitals: Children. A 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy are in moderate condition. One 9-year-old child is in satisfactory condition and will be discharged soon. Adults. Two people are in serious condition. Another two elderly people are in moderate condition. Another ten are in satisfactory condition - added Syniehubov.

Recall

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, using, presumably, three Iskander-M type ballistic missiles.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work is currently ongoing in Kharkiv after the Russian strike, which was presumably carried out by an "Iskander". The head of state emphasized that one must be an outright scumbag and despise life to launch such missile strikes on an ordinary city – on Good Friday.