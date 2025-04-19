Enemy strike on Kharkiv: 18 people are in hospitals

$41.380.00
Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
11:37 AM • 3840 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 61316 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 81663 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 82077 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 87118 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119244 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95890 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 165444 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54433 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142706 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

Popular news

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

April 19, 03:41 AM • 10938 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

April 19, 04:13 AM • 13545 views

Russia's losses at the front in Ukraine reached 940 thousand troops

April 19, 05:18 AM • 4888 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 16634 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 11858 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 11882 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 16662 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 61316 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 99022 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 153802 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Washington, D.C.

China

White House

UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 22374 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 24837 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 26392 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 60267 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 72636 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Model Y

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: 18 people are in hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

Kharkiv suffered a missile attack, which resulted in one person killed and nearly 120 wounded. Currently, 18 injured, including four children, are in hospitals, 50 houses and over 30 cars were damaged.

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: 18 people are in hospitals

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv, almost 120 people were injured. Currently, 18 people are in Kharkiv hospitals, including a 5-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

As a result of the shelling, half a hundred apartment buildings were damaged, as well as over 30 cars. Relevant services actively eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack. Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the missile attack. Almost 120 people were injured. Most Kharkiv residents were provided with medical assistance immediately on the spot or on an outpatient basis 

- Syniehubov reported.

He reported that 18 people were taken to hospitals, including three children. According to him, during the past day, another five injured people sought medical assistance, including two children.

Currently, 18 people are in Kharkiv hospitals: Children. A 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy are in moderate condition. One 9-year-old child is in satisfactory condition and will be discharged soon. Adults. Two people are in serious condition. Another two elderly people are in moderate condition. Another ten are in satisfactory condition 

- added Syniehubov.

Recall

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, using, presumably, three Iskander-M type ballistic missiles.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work is currently ongoing in Kharkiv after the Russian strike, which was presumably carried out by an "Iskander". The head of state emphasized that one must be an outright scumbag and despise life to launch such missile strikes on an ordinary city – on Good Friday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarHealth
Oleh Syniehubov
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
