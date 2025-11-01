Enemy strike on Chernihiv region: 66-year-old woman wounded, hangar caught fire, administrative building, private house and car damaged

In Koriukivka, Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report of the State Emergency Service.

It is also noted that due to drone hits on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the city, a hangar caught fire, and rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

Administrative building, private house and car damaged - stated the State Emergency Service.

They also said that in Novhorod-Siverskyi, as a result of drones falling, the facades and glazing of administrative buildings, shops, a pharmacy and a cafe were damaged. There were no casualties.

On October 27, two people were injured as a result of a drone falling near a residential building in northern Chernihiv.

On October 29, the Russian army struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv, causing damage to the structure.

