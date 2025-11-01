Enemy strike on Chernihiv region: 66-year-old woman wounded, hangar caught fire, administrative building, private house and car damaged

$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 586 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
06:00 AM • 7996 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 20503 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 36699 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 35265 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34050 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35435 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30280 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 52064 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 21318 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 614 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 44957 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
Enemy strike on Chernihiv region: 66-year-old woman wounded, hangar caught fire, administrative building, private house and car damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

In Koriukivka, Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling, which also caused a fire in a hangar at an agricultural enterprise. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, administrative buildings and shops were damaged due to drone crashes.

Enemy strike on Chernihiv region: 66-year-old woman wounded, hangar caught fire, administrative building, private house and car damaged

In Koriukivka, Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is also noted that due to drone hits on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the city, a hangar caught fire, and rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

Administrative building, private house and car damaged

- stated the State Emergency Service.

They also said that in Novhorod-Siverskyi, as a result of drones falling, the facades and glazing of administrative buildings, shops, a pharmacy and a cafe were damaged. There were no casualties.

Recall

On October 27, two people were injured as a result of a drone falling near a residential building in northern Chernihiv.

On October 29, the Russian army struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv, causing damage to the structure.

Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Novhorod-Siverskyi