Enemy strike in Kharkiv region: a house was destroyed, more than 10 people were injured

The enemy attacked Kharkiv region, destroying one house and damaging more than ten. This was reported by the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, UNN reports.

Details

Today at about 15:30 Slatyno was hit by an enemy UAV, which completely destroyed one private house and severely damaged at least ten others. The attack took place in an area of dense private housing.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack. A man and a woman who lived in the destroyed house were in the yard at the time of the explosion and were not injured.

In addition, the strike damaged power lines and gas pipelines, which added to the problems of the residents.

Tomorrow morning, residents of the damaged houses will be provided with materials for preliminary repairs. Volunteers from humanitarian organizations and employees of the Dergachevsk Humanitarian Center will be working at the site.

