7 people injured in Russian air strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region

Seven people, including a child, were injured in an air strike by Russian troops on Dergachi in Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, showing the consequences of the enemy attacks, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on October 2, at about 4:15 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the city of Dergachi.

"Seven people sought medical assistance, including a 14-year-old boy," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on social media.

Also, around this time, the occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv from the air. "According to preliminary data, the strike on Kharkiv was carried out by a FAB-250 from the UMPK," the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors have preliminarily established that the strikes were carried out from the village of Tomarivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, from two Su-34 aircraft.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Earlier, it was reported that 5 people were injured in the Russian attack on Dergachi.

